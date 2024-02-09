On the market for £200,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this stunningly characterful two-bed Whittle le Woods cottage is all about that classic English style, featuring exposed beams, stone surfaces, a fireplace, a converted attic bedroom, and a massive garden with fish pond. Take a look around...
