Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

This home, dating back to the 19th century, is one for lovers of all things classic.

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:12 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 15:21 GMT

On the market for £200,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this stunningly characterful two-bed Whittle le Woods cottage is all about that classic English style, featuring exposed beams, stone surfaces, a fireplace, a converted attic bedroom, and a massive garden with fish pond. Take a look around...

