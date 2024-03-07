On the market for £850,000 with Maria B Evans estates, this utterly spectacular four-bed detached Leyland home is a picture f perfection, featuring bright and airy open plan spaces, a modern design throughout, a poker table and games room, a home bar, a home office, a home cinema, huge bedrooms, gorgeous en suites, and a stunning back garden. This one has it all. Take a look around...
