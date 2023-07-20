Huge detached 3 bed Kirkham family home with ultra modern open plan design on the market
This home is a picture of modern family living.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
On the market for £249,950 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this beautiful three-bed detached family home in Kirkham is a picture of space, style, and modern design, featuring large open-plan rooms, lovely bedrooms, and a large rear garden. Take a look around...
