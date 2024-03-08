Refurbished 3 bed Whittle le Woods cottage with surprisingly spacious design & modern fitted kitchen for sale

This would be an ideal home for a family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:01 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £229,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely three-bed Whittle-le-Woods home is an immediate charmer, offering space, style, and that classic cottage home feel. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still house-hunting, check out these other local homes on the market...

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire