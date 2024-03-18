On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with Ben Rose, this semi-detached three-bed Leyland family home is a potential bargain, featuring a welcoming entrance hall a spacious lounge/diner with a log burner fire, a fitted kitchen to the rear, three generously-sized bedrooms, a modern three-piece family bathroom with an over-the-bath shower, a boarded loft with convenient pull-down ladder access, and gardens to both the front (including stone driveway) and rear. Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…
Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with uber modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market
Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.