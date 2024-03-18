Large and spacious 3 bed semi detached Leyland family home with modern design & huge gardens on the market

This could be a real opportunity for a young family looking for a large property at a reasonable price.

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:36 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with Ben Rose, this semi-detached three-bed Leyland family home is a potential bargain, featuring a welcoming entrance hall a spacious lounge/diner with a log burner fire, a fitted kitchen to the rear, three generously-sized bedrooms, a modern three-piece family bathroom with an over-the-bath shower, a boarded loft with convenient pull-down ladder access, and gardens to both the front (including stone driveway) and rear. Take a look around...

