Imposing 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design & magical private garden on the market

This cul de sac home is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT

On the market for £350,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still looking for that forever home? Check out these local properties on the market…

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamAshton