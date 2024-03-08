On the market for £350,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
