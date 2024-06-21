This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £460,000 with Purplebricks, this 4-bed terraced rural home features a wonderful ambience, an expansive kitchen/diner, an adjoining lounge, a gorgeous conservatory overlooking the landscaped garden, a utility room, generous bedrooms, and a lovely bucolic exterior with plenty of parking space.
As the estate agents say: “This delightful home offers a perfect blend of comfort and style, providing an ideal haven for a modern family.”
