I tour a 4 bed rural Preston home for sale that's a perfect blend of comfort and style with massive garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2024, 14:38 BST

Welcome to Rock Cottage, a charming four-bedroom semi-detached property nestled in the picturesque Gregson Lane of Preston.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £460,000 with Purplebricks, this 4-bed terraced rural home features a wonderful ambience, an expansive kitchen/diner, an adjoining lounge, a gorgeous conservatory overlooking the landscaped garden, a utility room, generous bedrooms, and a lovely bucolic exterior with plenty of parking space.

As the estate agents say: “This delightful home offers a perfect blend of comfort and style, providing an ideal haven for a modern family.”

Still fancy touring a few more local homes? We’ve got you covered...

I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale

I love how peaceful yet connected this stunning 3 bed detached Preston bungalow with landscaped garden is

I was wonderfully surprised by this detached 4 bed Garstang family home on the banks of the canal

1. Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Gregson Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HavenPrestonGarstangLancashirePropertyMoneyfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.