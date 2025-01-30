Last time I saw a property like this was in Downton Abbey! Historic 4 bed 1830s manor house on the market

By Jack Marshall, Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 12:53 BST

This 1830s gem is a sight to behold.

On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.

Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.

As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”

This home is a stunner from start to finish, so take a look around...

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

