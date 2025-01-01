Originally listed for sale with a price tag just shy of a million pounds, this place has seen been vacated, falling into a somewhat less salubrious state.
As a result, it’s had its price tag slashed by around £200,000 to £800,000 with Tiger Estates through Rightmove, meaning that this place is a 5 bed Blackpool mansion in need of a new owner who will restore it to its former glory.
As well as being simply enormous and boasting sprawling gardens and a swimming pool, it also features its own bar, a refined kitchen of exceptional quality, and oodles of space both inside and out.
