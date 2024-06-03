I toured a detached 3 bed corner plot bungalow on quiet cul de sac with Love Island style garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:02 BST

That garden looks like something out of Love Island!

On the market for £340,000 with Home Truths, this state-of-the-art modern, 3 bed, detached Leyland bungalow is the dictionary definition of a modern and spacious family home, featuring an innovative and open plan layout, slick finish throughout, spacious bedrooms, fitted kitchen, and gorgeous landscaped garden.

As the estate agents say: “[This is a] striking, immaculate, first class detached true bungalow on a substantial corner plot on a quiet cul de sac.”

Take a look around

1. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

