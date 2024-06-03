On the market for £340,000 with Home Truths, this state-of-the-art modern, 3 bed, detached Leyland bungalow is the dictionary definition of a modern and spacious family home, featuring an innovative and open plan layout, slick finish throughout, spacious bedrooms, fitted kitchen, and gorgeous landscaped garden.
As the estate agents say: “[This is a] striking, immaculate, first class detached true bungalow on a substantial corner plot on a quiet cul de sac.”
Take a look around
