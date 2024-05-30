I toured the dream family home, a simply massive 4 bed detached Fulwood property with a huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th May 2024, 14:41 BST

This modern detached home is ready-made for a young family, featuring oodles of space and plenty of potential for someone to really put their stamp on it.

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous and huge 4 bed Fulwood family home is all about its size. A huge detached property, it boasts large bedrooms, a detached garage, two bright reception rooms, and a sprawling private rear garden.

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home, nestled in the highly desirable and family-friendly area of Fulwood in Preston. This spacious detached residence offers an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and convenience, making it the perfect setting for your family's next chapter.”

Take a look around...

Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...

I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale

Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

1. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Merton Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPropertyPrestonLancashireMoneyfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.