I think it's perfect for the summer: Open plan Ribble Valley barn conversion with landscaped garden for sale

This home is spectacular from start to finish, combining modern style with a classy air.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 16:15 BST

On the market for £525,000 with Hilton & Horsfall, this sprawling three-bed Whalley barn conversion is not only spacious and stylish but modern as well, featuring a landscaped garden, an open plan design, a fitted kitchen, a detached garage, and gorgeous views.

As the estate agent says, “[It’s] perfect for the spring and summer months.”

Take a look around...

1. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

2. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

3. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

4. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

