On the market for £525,000 with Hilton & Horsfall, this sprawling three-bed Whalley barn conversion is not only spacious and stylish but modern as well, featuring a landscaped garden, an open plan design, a fitted kitchen, a detached garage, and gorgeous views.
As the estate agent says, “[It’s] perfect for the spring and summer months.”
