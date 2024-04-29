'I toured an immaculately presented family home': magical refurbished 3 bed Ribble Valley home for sale

This Ribble Valley family home is everything one could possibly dream of.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:35 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Reside Estate Agency, this magical three-bed terraced home in Barrow near Clitheroe is a little slice of heaven. Having been recently refurbished, this property features an entrance vestibule, a dining kitchen, a spacious lounge, large bedrooms, a forecourt garden with hedges and York stone path, and a rear courtyard with a garage.

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

As the estate agents say: ‘This is immaculately presented [with a] deceptively spacious garden.’

Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...

'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale

'Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can buy this place?' Ancient farmhouse with 65 acres for sale

'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale

1. Ormerod Terrace (Credit: Reside Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

2. Ormerod Terrace (Credit: Reside Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

3. Ormerod Terrace (Credit: Reside Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

4. Ormerod Terrace (Credit: Reside Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyMoneyRibble Valleyfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.