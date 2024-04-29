On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Reside Estate Agency, this magical three-bed terraced home in Barrow near Clitheroe is a little slice of heaven. Having been recently refurbished, this property features an entrance vestibule, a dining kitchen, a spacious lounge, large bedrooms, a forecourt garden with hedges and York stone path, and a rear courtyard with a garage.
As the estate agents say: ‘This is immaculately presented [with a] deceptively spacious garden.’
