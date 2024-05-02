'I think it could be the perfect family home': Bargain Ashton on Ribble home with huge garden on the market

This home may need a little work, but it has bags of potential.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 15:12 BST

On the market for £145,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this spacious three-bed Ashton on Ribble home is the ideal starter property, boasting plenty of potential for a cut price, with a huge garden thrown in for good measure.

As the estate agents say: “This three bed semi detached offers fantastic potential to be the perfect family home.”

Take a look around...

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

