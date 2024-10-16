I'd call this massive detached 3 bed Ashton home with quirky colourful design for sale a bargain

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 14:05 BST

This home is surprisingly spacious.

On the market for £195,000 with Purplebricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear.

As one reader commented: “I reckon it’s a potential bargain given how spacious it is.”

Take a look around...

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

Clovelly Avenue, Ashton, Preston, PR2

