This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £195,000 with Purplebricks, this detached home boasts not only two reception rooms and a modern kitchen, but three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and large gardens to the front and rear.
Take a look around...
Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...
Luxury Leyland new build mansion with home office, cinema, games room, and lush garden on the market
Charming bargain 3-bed terraced Ashton-on-Ribble home ideal for families & first-time buyers for sale
I'm in love with this bespoke million-pound country mansion with underfloor heating & two apartments