I found a home which has it all: Open plan Preston countryside home with gym & outside BBQ kitchen for sale

This chain-free home is an immediate eye-catcher.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:46 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room.

As the estate agents say: “This amazing property has it all.”

Take a look around...

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF (Credit: eXp UK)

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF (Credit: eXp UK)

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF (Credit: eXp UK)

Fairview Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5RF (Credit: eXp UK)

