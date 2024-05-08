On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with eXp UK, this extended four-bed detached Walmer Bridge family home is not only located in an wonderfully attractive location but also boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a home gym, a summer house, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, three bathrooms, and a charming garden room.
As the estate agents say: “This amazing property has it all.”
Take a look around...
