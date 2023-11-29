Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky modern design and huge landscaped garden on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Home Truths, this wonderfully quirky and unique four-bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods home is the ideal home for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a charming multi-tiered garden. Take a look around...
