Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky modern design and huge landscaped garden on the market

This home is wonderfully idiosyncratic.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Home Truths, this wonderfully quirky and unique four-bed semi-detached Whittle le Woods home is the ideal home for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a charming multi-tiered garden. Take a look around...

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

1. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, PR6 7NA (Credit: Home Truths)

