Full of potential: spacious 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with huge garden for sale for bargain price

This home may need a little work, but it has bags of potential.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST

On the market for £155,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this spacious three-bed Ashton on Ribble home is the ideal starter property, boasting plenty of potential for a cut price, with a huge garden thrown in for good measure. Take a look around...

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Queensway, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Related topics:AshtonChorleyLeyland