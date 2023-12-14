News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Ultra exclusive 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on luxury development with modern design and huge garden up for sale

Located on a gated community, this is a truly lovely home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £824,995 with Ben Rose, this stunning modern four-bed detached Whittle-le-Woods home is the ideal property from start to finish, boasting a breathtaking modern finish, spacious interior design, a gorgeous modern fitted kitchen, massive bedrooms with attractive en suites, and a huge rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price

Peaceful 3 bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale family home with gorgeous sun-trap garden up for sale

Chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page