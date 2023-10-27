News you can trust since 1886
Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price

This charming cul-de-sac home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £260,000 with Bridgfords, this gorgeous five-bed Clayton le Woods family home has everything one could want from a property, boasting a welcoming entrance hall, two large reception rooms, a modern dining kitchen, an en-suite shower room off the main bedroom, gardens to the front and rear, and a single garage. Take a look around...

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

Wells Fold Close, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6

