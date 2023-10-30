News you can trust since 1886
Peaceful 3 bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale family home with gorgeous sun-trap garden up for sale

Sitting in the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is as tranquil as they come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:54 GMT

This full-refurbished three-bed semi-detached Walton-le-Dale home is on the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Ben Rose Estate Agents and is not only modern and stylish inside, but features a gorgeous rear garden – the perfect place to unwind in the privacy of your own sun-trap. Take a look around...

1. Pear Tree Close

2. Pear Tree Close

3. Pear Tree Close

4. Pear Tree Close

