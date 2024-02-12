News you can trust since 1886
Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale

Available chain free, this wonderful true bungalow is spacious and secluded.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £349,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this exquisite four-bed Clayton le Woods bungalow features four spacious bedrooms, a modern kitchen, large living spaces, a large rear garden, and a garage. Take a look around...

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

1. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

2. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

3. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

4. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods

