Chain free 4 bed Clayon le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale

Available chain free, this wonderful true bungalow is spacious and secluded.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:20 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £359,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this exquisite four-bed Clayton le Woods bungalow features four spacious bedrooms, a modern kitchen, large living spaces, a large rear garden, and a garage. Take a look around...

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

1. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

2. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

3. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

4. Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

