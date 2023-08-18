Exclusive 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on luxury development with flawless design and huge garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £824,995 with Ben Rose, this stunning modern four-bed detached Whittle-le-Woods home is the ideal property from start to finish, boasting a breathtaking modern finish, spacious interior design, a gorgeous modern fitted kitchen, massive bedrooms with attractive en suites, and a huge rear garden. Take a look around...
