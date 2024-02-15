On the market for offers in excess of £824,995 with Ben Rose, this stunning modern four-bed detached Whittle-le-Woods home is the ideal property from start to finish, boasting a breathtaking modern finish, spacious interior design, a gorgeous modern fitted kitchen, massive bedrooms with attractive en suites, and a huge rear garden. Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…
Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale
Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale
Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale
Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale