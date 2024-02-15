News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Deluxe 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on exclusive development with modern design & huge garden on the market

Located on a gated community, this is a truly lovely home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £824,995 with Ben Rose, this stunning modern four-bed detached Whittle-le-Woods home is the ideal property from start to finish, boasting a breathtaking modern finish, spacious interior design, a gorgeous modern fitted kitchen, massive bedrooms with attractive en suites, and a huge rear garden. Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…

Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Chapel Fold, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page