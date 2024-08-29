This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £685,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning 5-bed detached Eccleston home is like somthing out of a fairytale: it features a blend of style, comfort, and convenience, boasting a classic exterior, well-maintained gardens, huge living spaces, large bedrooms, and gorgeous gardens.

Take a look around...