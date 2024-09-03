Preston’s best burger revealed as LP Eats video food review series crowns ultimate local winner
After countless greasy and succulent patties, an unending ream of napkins dispensed for the sake of quick clean-ups, extras ranging from spiced donner meat to something called ‘bacon crumb’, and more beef than the average farm, Lancashire Post Eats is ready to crown the city’s top burger joint.
On the hunt for the very best of all things culinary in Preston, LP Eats is our chance to delve into the city’s foodie underbelly, to get recommendations from local readers, and to meet the top-end chefs rustling up the grub that keeps Preston trucking.
With the launch of the series’ debut season and the crowning of Preston’s best kebab in the bag, we have continued on our mission to explore the city's burgeoning grub scene. And so we headed out to pin-point Preston’s premier beef burger.
When I embarked on this belly-busting undertaking, I was looking for moist, beefy, smoky, thick, juicy meat; homemade sauces and bun-bursting extras which would have me reaching for the napkins; stonking value for money; and good vines from the classy local chefs rustling up each patty.
Armed with our golden criteria - the beef burger itself, how moist the whole burger is, sauces and extras, the service and vibe in the restaurant, and the price - we have come up with a definitive list of the city’s very best burgers, having rated everything from hoity-toity and debonair burgers to Big Macs.
And so, without further ado...
