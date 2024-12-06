Season 3 of LP is complete and we’ve officially completed our journey in search of Preston’s best pepperoni pizza… find out below which place has taken the crown.

Judging each pizza place on five key criteria - dough, sauce & cheese, toppings, value, and vibe - I have travelled the length and breadth of Preston in search of the city’s top pizza, sampling everything from sickly sweet over-the-counter Greggs margherita to eye-popping Chicago-style deep dish pizza pies in edgy and cool student bars.

Cafe Bar's Phoenix pizza | National World

After over 10 weeks of stringy mozzarella, sumptuous sauces, and more pepperoni than an Italian butcher, I’ve finally got my top five places in the city which are - in my humble opinion - currently serving up the best pepperoni pizzas available to Prestonians. It’s been an exciting culinary journey, mainly because I absolutely love pizza.

For the eagle-eyed who have spotted that my top two were neck-and-neck on points, I decided to give the victory to my ultimate winner based on how classically brilliant the pizza was - it had soft, flavoursome dough; it had homemade sauce and stringy cheese; it had delicious pepperoni; it had a stunning Italian-style courtyard; and it was cracking value as well.

And so, without further ado, here are my top five with their scores:

1. Cafe Bar

Dough: 5/5

Sauce & cheese: 4/5

Toppings: 4/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 4/5

2. Nonna Lucia’s

Dough: 5/5

Sauce & cheese: 4/5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3/5

3. Mr Slice Guy

Dough: 5/5

Sauce & cheese: 4.5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 3.5/5

Value: 3.5/5

Dough: 4/5

Sauce & cheese: 4.5/5

Toppings: 3/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 4.5/5

Dough: 3.5

Cheese & Sauce: 4/5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3/5