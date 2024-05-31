And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.
Still on the hunt for a bit more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...
21 amazing retro pics of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
God I miss the 1980s... 51 retro pics of 1983 Preston, from theatre & schools to North End & Fishergate
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers