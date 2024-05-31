I remember Yates's back in the day... 31 old school retro pics of Preston's Yates's from 1980 to the 2000s

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 16:13 BST

Yates’s was quite the popular watering hole back in the day.

And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

1. Preston's Yates's

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton Photo: RETRO

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

2. Preston's Yates's

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this? Photo: RETRO

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

3. Preston's Yates's

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston Photo: RETRO

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston

4. Preston Yates's

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston Photo: RETRO

