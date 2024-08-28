I had some great nights out at Preston's Yates's back in the day... 31 old school pics from 1980 to the 2000s

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:52 BST

Yates’s was quite the popular watering hole back in the day.

And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston

