Party time! 33 nostalgic retro pictures of classic nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years
There were some seriously good nights our enjoyed in Ignite and Lava back in the day...
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
And, while the infamous nightclub was sadly destroyed in a fire a few years ago, the memories still linger, so cast your mind back by flicking through our best archive pictures of revellers back in the day. Who knows… you might even spot yourself.
