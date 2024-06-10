And so what better way to mark the resumption of the school year than to look back on a few heart-warming pictures of Preston schoolchildren back in the 1990s. After all, all these kids will be in their 20s or 30 by now!
Still fancy another trip down memory lane? Take a look at a few of our other recent retro pieces...
I can't believe it's so long ago now... 29 astonishing retro images to take you back to Preston in 1966 & 1967
I discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks with storied pasts
37 exclusive old school retro pics to take you back to Preston in 1950, from cinemas & cars to shops & parks
1 / 6