23 awesome retro pictures of 1990s Preston primary schools, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory

By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 17:24 BST

It’s time to celebrate as the kids return to school after half-term.

And so what better way to mark the resumption of the school year than to look back on a few heart-warming pictures of Preston schoolchildren back in the 1990s. After all, all these kids will be in their 20s or 30 by now!

The Demon Headmaster, James Ashton of Moss Side Primary School, Leyland, tries to put his fellow pupils in a trance

1. 1990s Preston primary schools

Photo: RETRO

Ian and Heather Wilson, pupils of Greenlands County Primary School, Preston with a car made by their father

2. 1990s Preston primary schools

Photo: RETRO

Lostock Hall County Primary School teacher Anne Pressler at her retirement presentation

3. 1990s Preston primary schools

Photo: RETRO

Yvonne Gorton checks over pupils work at Farington County Primary school, Farington, Leyland, where she currently runs the after school club and is hoping to run a homework club

4. 1990s Preston primary schools

Photo: RETRO

