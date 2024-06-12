With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors last October ahead of a council licensing review, the pub even had to cancel a ‘farewell party’ last year.
Thankfully for local punters, the establishment has since reopened under new stewardship, so here we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston boozer.
And, as reader Pat Edgeley says of The Stanley: “Great night out.”
Still fancy perusing some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...
23 awesome retro pictures of 1990s Preston primary schools, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory
I can't believe it's so long ago now... 29 astonishing retro images to take you back to Preston in 1966 & 1967
I discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks with storied pasts
Check out some of photographer Gary Cook’s best shots of the pub in all its glory down the years...