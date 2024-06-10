Ah, take me back! 23 old school exclusive archive pictures of Preston life back in 1970 and 1971

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2024, 17:17 BST

For many, the early 1970s will seem like only yesterday...

And, while it may be something of a rude awakening to remind a few of them that those days are now some 50+ years in the past, it’s never a bad time to take a trip down memory lane to experience what things used to be like back in the day.

These pictures will have you saying ‘Ah, take me back!’ in no time.

1. Preston Marine Cadets Strand Road Preston. c 1970 In practice for the N.W area PT competition. Left to Right: Tony, Jim (Jnr.) Craig and Jim (Snr.) Bland. The Preston detatchment won the event at Liverpool that year under the direction of Jim Bland (Jnr.) - the staff PT instructor. Preston Digital Archive

2. Preston Bus Station c.1970 The ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva makes another appearance.

3. Starkie's Corner, Lancaster Rd. Preston 1970 Colour Postcard

4. Preston Marine Cadets Strand Road Preston. C. 1970 The squad being inspected by the OCMD Brian Beardsworth and the Adjutant Jock McLeod (nearest the camera)

