I took a trip back in time to explore Preston's streets back in the 1950s and 1960s

Experience what it was like to walk the streets of Preston back in the ‘50s and ‘60s...

Plenty has changed about the city over the intervening seven decades or so, but you can still take a trip down memory lane to explore Preston as it once was.

1. Traffic control box at the junction of Lancaster Road and Church Street, Preston, March 8, 1969.

2. Preston Railway Station. February 1966 4-6-0 No. 44892 arrives at Platform 5 with a train from the south.

3. Preston Corporation Bus, Garstang Road, Preston c.1968

4. Ribble Bus Station, Preston c.1968

