And sure, while at the time everyone was busy telling you to enjoy your schooldays and that it was the best time of your life, we were all far too focused on how unjust homework was, teenage drama, and the paramount importance of exams to really savour those times.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
But now you can take a trip back in time and reminisce with the benefit of hindsight.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...
16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day