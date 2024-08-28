With that in mind, if you have fond memories of the early 1970s - if you were a young child coming of age back in those days or if you were a young adult finding your place in the world - this is the picture collection for you.

These pictures will have you saying: “I’d love to go back just for a day”, so take a look at our best retro pics from 1970s Preston below...

Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

Maree Mason (left), of Church Farm, Broughton, near Preston, who was runner-up in the Dairy Maid 1971 contest at the Lancashire Young Farmers Club Ball, held at Top Rank in Preston. She is pictured with Anne-Marie Teasnall, from Glazebury, near Warrington, who was crowned winner, and the present County Queen Margaret Bailey of Hurst Green, who is presenting Anne-Marie with her award

Preston Marine and Sea Cadet Regatta, River Ribble c.1970 Colour Sergeant Jim Bland is seen on a makeshift raft in the River Ribble. A rope was stretched between the Sea Cadets hut and the opposing riverbank in order to display various methods of crossing a river. Sometime later that day, as part of the Marine Cadet sniper display, an old tailors dummy was shot at and subsequently dropped into the river from high up in the coal conveyor that supplied Penwortham Power Station. It was quite a dramatic finale to the days proceedings. A few days later the dummy washed up on a mudbank near Freckleton and became the subject of a frantic recovery attempt by police and rescue services who clearly thought they were dealing with a suicide victim, until they rolled the 'body' over to reveal the words "property of Marks and Spencers" etched about the belly button area!

Preston Bus Station c.1970 The ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva makes another appearance.