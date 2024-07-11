I'd love to be a kid in the 1990s again... 25 retro pics of students & teachers at '90s Preston schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST

Oh to be back in the 1990s as a kid and to have your whole life ahead of you...

Combining two things which are commonly held as being Very Good Indeed - namely being a kid and enjoying life, and the 1990s - this picture gallery gives you a look behind the nostalgia curtain to get a peak back at what life looked like for a variety of local Preston students at school in that bombastic decade.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

1. Disney Club visit to Lancashire Evening Post, Preston. Sherwood County Primary Schools pupils - Bottom left: Oscar Sinclair, 10. From the left: Luke Talbot, 10, Helen Wilkinson, 11, Jade Kelly, 11, Laura Nuttall, 10, and Emma Radford, 10Photo: Ian Robinson

National World

Photo Sales

2. Winners of the 1997 Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley CP SchoolPhoto: Godfrey Birtill

National World

Photo Sales

3. Preston, Fulwood, Kennington Primary School's production of the Wizard of Oz. Featuring (left to right): Abubaker Basama (Tinman), Mila Pandav (Dorothy), Kelly Sawyer (Toto), Mark Bulmer (Lion) and Hannah Carter (Scarecrow)Photo: Godfrey Birtill

National World

Photo Sales

4. Carl Buttler, 10, and Muhsimah Patel, 10, of Kennington Road School, Fulwood, Preston during a 1997 conker competitionPhoto: Lindsey North

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonStudentsNostalgiaLancashireSchoolsPeopleLEPfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice