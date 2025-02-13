In the 1970s and 1980s, Preston's schools were at the heart of the community, shaping the lives of young people during a time of social change. The local education system reflected the broader shifts in the UK, as comprehensive schools became more common, replacing the old grammar and secondary modern system.

Preston’s schools, such as Moor Park High and Fulwood High School, played a pivotal role in educating the town's youth, with teachers focused not only on academics but also on instilling a strong sense of discipline and community spirit.

Life in Preston schools during this era was marked by a mix of tradition and modernity. Pupils wore neatly pressed uniforms, and assemblies were a regular part of the school day, often held in grand school halls. Sports were a significant aspect of school life, with football, netball, and athletics fostering healthy competition and school pride.

This retro picture collection captures the essence of school life in Preston during the '70s and '80s, offering a nostalgic look back at the classrooms, playgrounds, and everyday moments that shaped a generation.

1 . Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

2 . Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s The start of the Preston 10-miler, organised by Preston Harriers at Ashton-on-Ribble High School. The race which, after three years, is developing into one of the most popular local 10-mile races, again attracted a large field of 1,150 runners Photo: RETRO Photo Sales

3 . Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna Photo: RETRO Photo Sales