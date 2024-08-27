26 unseen retro pics to take you back to Preston's classic Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 11:56 BST

Having first opened its doors to the public back in the 1980s, here we take a look back of what Preston's iconic Fishergate Shopping Centre looked like in the '90s.

Constructed 40 years ago as part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate's southern side was built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station.

Do you remember the shops that first graced the shopping mall?

Has much changed in the intervening years?

1. In 1993 shoppers at Fishergate Shopping Centre could buy goods from Evans, Dixons and Dorothy Perkins. None of those shops remain today Photo: Archive

2. Shoppers were given a taste of nature at Fishergate Shopping Centre with this row of charming trees. However, the trees weren't completely natural! Photo: Roy Payne

3. The Whistle Stop Cafe was a popular hang out for the many shoppers who visited Fishergate Shopping Centre Photo: Archive

4. Fishergate Shopping Centre was a charming place to visit with many shops under its roof Photo: Roy Payne

