It was quite the time to be alive, and so why not take a trip down memory lane by exploring our picture collection of archive images from Preston in 1985 and 1986. They’ll have you saying ‘I loved those days’ in no time.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . School dinners were never like this! Pastry was flying and lips smacking at a very special geography lesson for 30 primary school children. This is the fun way to find out about Italy, tucking into a good pizza. The children, eight and nine-year-olds from class 7 at St Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, had gone along to Angelo's pizza restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, to see how real Italian pizzas are made - and what they taste like National World Photo Sales

2 . This team of gymnasts proved instoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition National World Photo Sales

3 . The Light Infantry Corunna Band, based at Weeton, near Preston, paid a musical visit to Moor Nook Country Primary School in Preston. They captivated some 340 pupils with a full concert covering songs from traditional brass band to Status Quo. The children were also given a chance to join in with their own instruments, and even conduct the band National World Photo Sales