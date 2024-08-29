I loved those days! 34 spectacular throwback retro pics to take you back to Preston in the mid 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Ah, the 1980s - if you know, you know!

It was quite the time to be alive, and so why not take a trip down memory lane by exploring our picture collection of archive images from Preston in 1985 and 1986. They’ll have you saying ‘I loved those days’ in no time.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

I loved my schooldays! 47 retro pics from across Preston to take you back to school in the 1980s

I can’t believe the history I walk past each day... 21 pics of Preston's ancient listed buildings

21 demolition jobs showing a changing Preston landscape, from Deepdale and flats to hospitals

1. School dinners were never like this! Pastry was flying and lips smacking at a very special geography lesson for 30 primary school children. This is the fun way to find out about Italy, tucking into a good pizza. The children, eight and nine-year-olds from class 7 at St Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, had gone along to Angelo's pizza restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, to see how real Italian pizzas are made - and what they taste like

National World

Photo Sales

2. This team of gymnasts proved instoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition

National World

Photo Sales

3. The Light Infantry Corunna Band, based at Weeton, near Preston, paid a musical visit to Moor Nook Country Primary School in Preston. They captivated some 340 pupils with a full concert covering songs from traditional brass band to Status Quo. The children were also given a chance to join in with their own instruments, and even conduct the band

National World

Photo Sales

4. This group of enterprising youngsters could hold the key to Britain's industrual future. They form the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company and at Pioneer they really mean business. Pioneer is the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireNostalgiafirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.