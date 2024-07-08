I loved prom! 43 throwback retro pictures of Preston students at their proms in years gone by

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:27 BST

Prom is an exciting time for one and all.

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And - as demonstrated by one reader saying: “I loved my prom!” - what could be better than all those things?

So here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms from the early 2010s...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

1. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, FulwoodPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

2. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, FulwoodPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

3. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, FulwoodPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, Fulwood

4. Preston retro proms from down the years

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom, FulwoodPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLeylandUCLanPromsStudentsSchools