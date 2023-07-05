31 historic retro pictures of Leyland in the 1980s, from schools and pet shows to karate and local theatre

3 . Leyland in the 1980s

Pupils at a Leyland school could jump through hoops after netting a top sports trophy. The fifth year girls' netball team from St Mary's High School took first place in the Northern finals of the Knights of St Columbia Youth Cup. The girls knocked out St Cuthbert's of Bolton 9-3 and St Joseph's of Horwich 12-1 before beating local namesakes St Mary's of Chorley 9-5 in the final. The team will now go on to the national finals Photo: RETRO