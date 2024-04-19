'I had some great nights out': 29 pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

With The Stanley Arms now under new ownership and going from strength to strength in the city centre, we take a look back at times gone by at the beloved pub.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST

With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors last October ahead of a council licensing review, the pub even had to cancel a ‘farewell party’ last year.

Thankfully for local punters, the establishment has since reopened under new stewardship, so here we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston boozer.

And, as reader Pat Edgeley says of The Stanley: “Great night out.”

Check out some of photographer Gary Cook’s best shots of the pub in all its glory down the years...

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

1. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

2. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

3. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

Broccan Tyzack-Carlin performs Turtle at The Stanley Arms, Preston, part of Lancashire Fringe Festival. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

4. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

Broccan Tyzack-Carlin performs Turtle at The Stanley Arms, Preston, part of Lancashire Fringe Festival. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: GARRY COOK

