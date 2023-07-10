News you can trust since 1886
19 retro pictures of Preston clubs in 1984, from Preston Harriers and musical comedy to boxing clubs and school sports teams

Clubs play an integral role in our everyday lives.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Being part of a club can be a massively rewarding thing, offering participants a sense of belonging, a chance to keep fit, and a busy social schedule to boot. Here we take a look back at our best pictures of Preston-based clubs and associations from 1984.

These lads were taking part in roller hockey at the Empress in Eldon Street, Preston

These lads were taking part in roller hockey at the Empress in Eldon Street, Preston Photo: RETRO

Two happy rounders teams from Ashton High School who won the Preston School Rounders Tournament held at Longridge High School. The senior team beat St Thomas More, and the U14 team beat Ribbleton

Two happy rounders teams from Ashton High School who won the Preston School Rounders Tournament held at Longridge High School. The senior team beat St Thomas More, and the U14 team beat Ribbleton Photo: RETRO

Preston's Tina Mulley has been dabbling in the ancient art of Taekwondo for just six months. Novice she may be, but her newly-learned high-kicking technique has already won her one of he top championships in the sport. She pictured working out with members of Freckleton Taekwondo Club

Preston's Tina Mulley has been dabbling in the ancient art of Taekwondo for just six months. Novice she may be, but her newly-learned high-kicking technique has already won her one of he top championships in the sport. She pictured working out with members of Freckleton Taekwondo Club Photo: RETRO

A group of enterprising youngsters from a Preston youth club are planning to set themselves on fire... with their do-it-yourself dance routine. Girls from Fulwood Catholic Youth Club have formed their own dance troupe, and with help from their 20-year-old leader, Paula McDonagh, they are aiming for the top in the disco dancing world.The 19 youngsters, aged between 10 and 14, have been meeting twice a week

A group of enterprising youngsters from a Preston youth club are planning to set themselves on fire... with their do-it-yourself dance routine. Girls from Fulwood Catholic Youth Club have formed their own dance troupe, and with help from their 20-year-old leader, Paula McDonagh, they are aiming for the top in the disco dancing world.The 19 youngsters, aged between 10 and 14, have been meeting twice a week Photo: RETRO

