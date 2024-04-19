The main artery through which industry, commerce, and people travel in and out of Preston, the city’s historic railway station boasts not only a storied and long past, but an ever-changing face as well.
From its early days when it was far more basic and dealing with but a mere handful of services each day, to the modern iteration which we see today and which caters for over four million passengers a year, the station has evolved hugely.
With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures to demonstrate the developing nature of Preston’s Railway Station over the decades.
