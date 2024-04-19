75 nostalgic retro pictures showing how much Preston Railway Station has developed and changed over the years

Preston Railway Station has long been the epicentre of the city.

The main artery through which industry, commerce, and people travel in and out of Preston, the city’s historic railway station boasts not only a storied and long past, but an ever-changing face as well.

From its early days when it was far more basic and dealing with but a mere handful of services each day, to the modern iteration which we see today and which caters for over four million passengers a year, the station has evolved hugely.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures to demonstrate the developing nature of Preston’s Railway Station over the decades.

1. Preston Railway Station. February 1966 4-6-0 No. 44892 arrives at Platform 5 with a train from the south.

2. Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster

3. Aerial 2013. Preston Railway Station and Fishergate Centre

4. Passengers thronged on Preston railway station in 1950 heading to Fleetwood to catch the ferry to the Isle of Man for their holiday

