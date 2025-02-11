From the eager anticipation, pre-drinks and hasty trips to town in rowdy taxis, drinks with friends, laughter and dancing, the buzz of happiness that only someone singing to ABBA at 2am can experience, and the groggy trip home, kebab in hand - the Great British Night Out is truly unmatched.

Check out some of our best retro pics of nights out at famed Preston nightclubs below...

As one reader says: “I had loads of good nights on here [The Manxman]. I remember it well.” Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...