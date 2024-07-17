I love an old school bus! 29 classic throwback pics of Preston streets in 1968, from workers to factories

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 12:06 GMT

It's incredible to see how the city has changed over the decades, from a place defined by industry and now-retro vehicles, to the more modern incarnation we see today.

And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

As one reader commented: “I loved the old buses back in the day!”

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

24 iconic retro pictures of legendary Chorley nightclub Applejax back in its party-central heyday

33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

1. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968 Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Public Library and Shops at Savick Estate, Preston c.1968

National World

Photo Sales

3. The Palladium Cinema, Church Street, Preston. Opened in 1915, closed in 1968. The first film shown was The Man Who Stayed at Home starring Chrissie White. The building was eventually bought by Preston Council in 1968 so that it could be demolished in order to make way for a service road to the new Guild Hall. The building stood opposite the east end of the Parish Church. Demolished c.1969

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston Corporation Bus, Garstang Road, Preston c.1968

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireHistoryNostalgiaFootballPubsBusesWorkers
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice