23 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston back in the 1960s, from North End and church to parties

These pictures truly depict Preston in a different era altogether.
And while it may be true that the ‘60s are now six decades ago, those heady days will undoubtedly remain clear in the minds of many. So what better way to jog the old grey matter than a trip down memory lane?
1. 1960s Preston
Edwin Chesters, 77, held the British title for weight lifting in 1960
Preston Star Barbell Club at Blackpool 1959 Photo: Neil Cross
2. 1960s Preston
The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's 1969 Top Rank Preston Suite 6th Birthday Carnival Week Sunday February 16th - Saturday February 22nd Photo: n/a
3. 1960s Preston
Moor Park, Preston June 1960 This small paddling pool was removed in the 1970's Photo: RETRO
4. 1960s Preston
Dr. Barbara Moore, Preston 1960 Preston Police Constable A. M. Macphee on escort duty, is seen talking to Dr. Barbara More in Preston during her long distance walk from John O' Groats to Land's End. British Pathe' filmed her arrival in Lands End. Watch Here Photo: A. Willacy Dr Barbara Moore (22 December 1903 – 14 May 1977) was a Russian-born health enthusiast who gained celebrity in the early 1960s for her long-distance walking. In December 1959 she walked from Edinburgh to London. In early 1960 she walked from John O' Groats to Land's End in 23 days. She then undertook a 46 day, 3,387 mile walk from San Francisco to New York City, where she arrived on July 6, 1960. She was a vegetarian and reputed to be a breatharian. She walked with only nuts, honey, raw fruit and vegetable juice for nourishment. She died in a London hospital on 14 May 1977. Photo: PDA