23 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston back in the 1960s, from North End and church to parties

4 . 1960s Preston

Dr. Barbara Moore, Preston 1960 Preston Police Constable A. M. Macphee on escort duty, is seen talking to Dr. Barbara More in Preston during her long distance walk from John O' Groats to Land's End. British Pathe' filmed her arrival in Lands End. Watch Here Photo: A. Willacy Dr Barbara Moore (22 December 1903 – 14 May 1977) was a Russian-born health enthusiast who gained celebrity in the early 1960s for her long-distance walking. In December 1959 she walked from Edinburgh to London. In early 1960 she walked from John O' Groats to Land's End in 23 days. She then undertook a 46 day, 3,387 mile walk from San Francisco to New York City, where she arrived on July 6, 1960. She was a vegetarian and reputed to be a breatharian. She walked with only nuts, honey, raw fruit and vegetable juice for nourishment. She died in a London hospital on 14 May 1977. Photo: PDA