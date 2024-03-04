News you can trust since 1886
21 incredible retro pictures of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

There's nothing quite like the classic girls' night out.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT

A time to kick back and unwind without the lads there to cramp their style, girls' nights out are famous for their liveliness and, at times, capacity to get hilariously out of hand. With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pics of Preston girls' nights out back in the 2000s...

1. Fun for these girls on their night out at Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

2. A quick stop at The Source on their girls night out Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Two friends on a girls night out in Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

4. This large group of girls are on a night out at the Revolution Bar, Preston Photo: Neil Cross

